The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) held its Annual Membership Meeting on June 14 to report on the concluding year's activities.
The evening began with live entertainment by jazz pianist, Ben Geyer. Refreshments were generously provided by Proof of the Pudding with a wine tasting. During the meeting attendees enjoyed exploring their creative side with alcohol ink painting and creating clipboards, courtesy of the Red Cockerill Gallery and the DC Art Guild.
President Lisa Doney welcomed members to the CAC and spoke about the past fiscal year.
"Annual Meetings are a rare moment to pause and reflect on all that was accomplished in the past 12 months," Doney said. "Analyzing what can be improved and immediately working on the next project usually doesn't allow for the chance to step back and be amazed at what has just been achieved."
"The Cultural Arts Council has accomplished a lot in the past 12 months and the staff and Board are very excited about the new year, and especially thank President Lisa Doney for her efforts and her willingness to continue as Board President for the next fiscal year, said CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner.
The CAC thanked docents, volunteers, the Giving Circle, sponsors, and its members for the continued support of the arts. Special thanks go to the major donors and ongoing supporters including the City of Douglasville, Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Douglas County Sentinel, Ama Kanasta Garden Club, DC Master Gardeners, Pepsi, Ameriprise, and GreyStone Power.
Lightner said The Giving Circle was rejuvenated this year thanks to Councilman Mike Miller. And Lightner said the CAC recognizes special donors including: Scott Powers, Dennis Connally, Miller & Wynn, Mike Miller, Blake Edwards, Jason Schildroth, Wes Tallon, Best Bonding, Mark Adams, Turner Feed and Seed, Brian Fortner, Chris Hedgecock, JLB Development, Jeff Morris, and Matthew Krull.
"Thanks to their generosity, the CAC was able to install a security surveillance system," Lightner said.
The CAC's satellite organizations were also recognized: the DC Art Guild, C.A.S.T, DC Chamber Singers, DC Connections, and the Sweetwater Camera Club for all that they do for the arts and the community.
Lightner said, "Your support helps make our work possible. Your hunger for the arts motivates us, drives us and keeps us going. This work has an honorable purpose -- for the arts and for the benefit of our growing community and cultural infrastructure. Thank you for allowing us the privilege of doing it."
Board Secretary Rita Wilson Harris read the minutes from last year's Annual Meeting for approval, and Treasurer Patti Puckett briefly reviewed the annual financial report concluding a third year in the black.
The CAC 2018-2019 Board of Directors were presented for approval: Re-elected for a new term were: Patti Puckett (Ameriprise), Judge Cynthia Adams, retired American Airlines flight attendant Lexy Dennis, Myesha Good (City of Atlanta), Lisa Doney, Ana-Elis Perry (General Manager, Grifols Plasma Operations).
New members elected for their first terms were: Julia Percy (Kaiser Permanente), Dennis Connally (Connally, Jordan, & Associates), Marcus Inyang (FAME), and Photographer Bianca Inyang.
Members continuing are: Tom Alger (WSA), Davin Auble (Douglas County School System), Rita Wilson Harris (GreyStone Power), Nycole Miller (Better Homes & Gardens Realtor), Steve Jones (City of Douglasville), Jude Patterson (Bank of America retiree), Tiffany Stewart-Stanley (DC External Affairs), and Bill Willis (Retired Professor). Also continuing are the city appointee April McKown (Main Street Manager) and the county appointee Philip Montgomery (education retiree).
Two members of the Board rolled off, Custom Plastics and More owner Gail Moore and Photographer Shannon Belletti.
"We thank them for their contributions to the CAC's success," Lightner said.
Officers were elected for 2018-2019 as follows: President, Lisa Doney; Vice President, Myesha Good; Assistant Vice President, Davin Auble; Vice President for Planning, Ana-Elis Perry; Treasurer, Tom Alger; Secretary, Rita Wilson Harris; and Immediate Past President Patti H. Puckett.
The Cultural Arts Council presented Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Segal with a plaque for his support of the arts.
President Lisa Doney stated that "his support is unwavering and his actions speak volumes not only for the arts but for the community as well."
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The programs and activities of the Cultural Arts Council are supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
