CAC unveils new logo; Constien's submission picked as winner of design contest

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County unveiled its new logo on Tuesday, Aug. 14. The new logo was designed by Whitney Constien, a Douglas County native who serves as communications coordinator for the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.
"The Magnolia logo has served the arts council well for the past 31 years and we are excited to move forward into a new generation," CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner said.
In June of 2018 the CAC hosted a Logo Design Contest allowing local and national artists to submit a logo design. At the CAC's annual meeting, held on June 14, over 25 logos were displayed. The Arts Council members and the community were able to vote for their favorite logo. The top two logos were then presented to the Cultural Arts Council's board of directors for voting.
Constien was chose as the CAC Logo Design Contest.
Lightner said, "It was a difficult decision to make and a lot of thought and research went into the new logo."
Constient is a graduate of Chapel Hill High School. During her senior year, she participated in the Douglas County Career and College Institute in the Graphic Arts and Video Production program. After graduating high school, she attended Kennesaw State University and received her Bachelors of Science degree in Human Services with a concentration in Nonprofit Administration.
Throughout college, Constien continued to develop her graphic design skills through various projects for classes and internships. Her passion and skills for graphic design have continued to flourish as she serves the community in many different capacities through her role at the Chamber.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts. The programs and activities of the Cultural Arts Council are supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
