The first escape room in downtown Douglasville is set to open tomorrow afternoon.
Can U Escape Hotel, located at 8440 E. Courthouse Square, already has limited space left in the 12 remaining games for this Saturday and Sunday. A lot of hype for the room comes from the reputation of the business’ owners Brad Kimmel, Nikki Giovacchini, and Jeremy Baum, who also run Escape Woods in Powder Springs. Last weekend, Can U Escape Hotel celebrated its soft opening with 48 friends and family testing out the game.
“Every game that we design and develop, we always have people test them just so that we get all the flaws, if there are any, out,” Kimmel said. “But we got rave reviews. Some of our testers this past weekend have done hundreds of escape rooms, some of them said that this is the best one they’ve ever done.”
The area’s first game is called “Room 201: The Heist.” The game is set around an 1849 train robbery that yielded $400,000 in gold bars and was never recovered. The robbery happened within eight blocks of the Canyon Escapades Hotel. After an investigation, it was confirmed that the bandits stayed a few nights at the hotel after the robbery, leaving some of the gold behind as well. The goal for escape room participants is to retrieve the stolen gold within an hour.
The inspiration for the creating the game came from the escape room’s location in downtown Douglasville, Baum said. The East Courthouse Square location was once a hotel, the business owners were told, and just across Broad Street on the other side of the building are the loud trains passing through on the railroad tracks in the city.
“We’ll start off working on something along the lines of, ‘what are we going to do with this sign right here?’” Baum said. “The next thing we know, we have a book full of ideas for a year’s worth of games coming up. Our biggest strength is teamwork.”
Can U Escape Hotel is just about original as an escape room can get, all the way down to the venue’s props. Giovacchini has worked with set design and props for over three decades now. He recently moved to the Atlanta area from Hollywood once the movie scene shifted to Georgia. Giovacchini met Baum when he visited Escape Woods with his wife and he told him his background in the business. In his career, he’s worked on projects like “That ‘70s Show,” “Power Rangers,” and countless horror films. At Can U Escape Hotel, Giovacchini gave the venue’s interior the look of an old, run-down hotel, even to the point where customers spot spiderwebs above their heads as they walk up the stairs of the building.
Can U Escape is located in the upstairs of the downtown building for now. However, the business will expand to the dowstairs after the current tenant moves out of the building on April 1, Kimmel said. Once that tenant moves out, the escape room will be wheelchair accessible.
All customers are required to reserve their spots for a game on the escape room’s website at escapeourhotel.com. Once the customer reserves a time, Kimmel will send an email with all of the reservation details such as the recommended time of arrival, the best locations to park downtown, and suggested restaurants to eat at around the area.
“We know that the majority of the people who come to an escape room also want to pair that with a meal,” Kimmel said. “The fact that we have Gumbeaux’s, Fabiano’s, Irish Bred Pub, all of those great restaurants down here already. We think that an escape room is just a great compliment to the restaurant.”
After this opening weekend, Can U Escape Hotel is going to be open every Thursday through Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. with the last time slots for games starting at 10 p.m. Customers can save 25 percent on their reservations by entering the promo code of “ESCAPE” on the website www.escapeourhotel.com when completing the online order. Each room is restricted to an eight-person maximum.
