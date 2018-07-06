Two suspects accused of carjacking a woman at the Walmart off Highway 5 on July 3 have been identified by authorities.
Kenneth Cable, 17, and Bendarius Anderson, 16, have been charged with crimes related to the incident, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. Anderson is being treated as an adult because he was allegedly involved in an armed robbery, according to the DA’s office.
Both suspects were denied bond and remained in the Douglas County jail Friday, according to the DA’s office and jail records.
Cable and Anderson are accused of carjacking the woman at about 10:53 on the morning of July 3 at the Walmart store located at 7001 Concourse Parkway in Douglasville.
The suspects approached the woman near her car and asked for money, according to Douglasville police. When she attempted to retrieve money from her car, she was pepper sprayed in the face. The suspects, an adult and a juvenile, then stole her car, police said.
At 11:12 a.m. on July 3, a Douglasville Police F.I.N.D. Unit Officer spotted the vehicle traveling on Interstate 20 westbound near Temple and attempted to make a traffic stop, police said. The suspects fled, but the car was disabled when a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy used the P.I.T. maneuver.
Cable is charged with felony hijacking a motor vehicle and Anderson is charged with armed robbery and felony hijacking a motor vehicle, jail records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.