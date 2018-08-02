Two local lawmakers are conducting a series of meetings on access to medical cannabis oil. One of those meetings will be held next month in Carrollton.
State Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, and state Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, were recently appointed by Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and House Speaker David Ralston to serve as the co-chairmen of the Joint Study Commission on Low THC Medical Oil Access. Gravley represents western Douglas County and Brass represents a portion of Carroll County.
"For Georgians struggling with debilitating illnesses, access to medical cannabis oil can be the difference that allows them to live a full life," Brass said. "The commission's work in expanding access to low THC medical cannabis oil will improve the quality of life for many Georgia patients. We look forward to traveling the state to give citizens an opportunity to actively take part in public commission meetings. Thanks to Lt. Gov. Cagle's leadership and the efforts of many advocates from communities statewide, we are now able to work towards providing our patients access to every viable treatment option available."
The meeting in Carrollton has been scheduled for Sept. 18. The site of the meeting has not yet been determined.
"The Georgia General Assembly has championed several pro-medical cannabis bills in recent years, and while our state has made great strides in expanding our medical cannabis program, we still have a long road ahead to ensure that hurting Georgians have safe, affordable access to medical cannabis," Gravley said. "I would like to thank Speaker Ralston for appointing me to serve as co-chair of this important commission and I'm eager for the commission to begin its work to benefit all Georgia patients seeking relief."
Established by House Bill 65, the Joint Study Commission on Low THC Medical Oil Access will examine in-state access to medical cannabis and low THC oil, including the security and control of the process from acquisition and planting of seeds to final destruction of unused portions of the plant; quality control of the manufacturing process; and dispensing the final product.
The commission will also explore and identify ways to ensure proper security safeguards and systems for evaluating the qualifications of potential licensees, as well as implement a plan to ensure that low THC oil is affordable and readily available statewide to properly registered patients and caregivers. Meetings are set to begin in August and will be open to the public.
The meeting in Carrollton will concern licensing, dispensing and security.
