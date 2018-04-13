O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville was the site of youths singing and dancing — along with a lesson in civics Wednesday — to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, which was signed as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
The community event was hosted by the West Georgia Board of Realtors, and featured a representative of U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, Office of Fair Housing & Equal Opportunity, Darren Holbrook, who was there to provide information and answer housing questions.
Sandra Harvey, president of the WGBR, said, "As he signed the Fair Housing Act on April 11, 1968, President Lyndon Johnson famously declared the right to fair housing 'is now a part of the American way of life.' Fifty years later, that right is the responsibility of every realtor."
West Georgia Board of Realtors President-Elect Amy McCoy led the celebration attendees in a chant: “Fair Housing for Us! Fair Housing for All!” that echoed through the streets of downtown Douglasville Wednesday evening.
McCoy, is the chairperson of the Equal Opportunity and Multicultural Diversity Committee.
The event is provided by the efforts of the West Georgia Board of Realtors, Equal Opportunity & Multicultural Diversity Committee, and made possible with a grant from the National Association of Realtors.
Speakers included Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North, Development Authority of Douglas County Executive Director Chris Pumphrey and keynote speaker Douglas County District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III.
North shared his story of growing up poor and living in close quarters in a low-income housing complex. He considers 1968 as a very important year because he was born that year and the Fair Housing Act was signed into law.
He said, “Just because the law was created in 1968, we are still perfecting it 50 years later.”
North said he thought he would never be able to own a home of his own.
“I didn’t know what kind of impact it would have on me,” he said. “I wanted to live where I wanted to live, but before 1968, I have had trouble purchasing a home. But because of the (Fair Housing) Act, we were able to purchase a home wherever we wanted to.”
North directed comments to the students in the audience, telling them, “You have the right to live wherever you choose, if you work hard.”
Mitchell gave the keynote address. He encouraged the audience to pay attention because there would be a test afterward.
He said, “In the fight for racial equality, the movement for fair housing aimed to eradicate discrimination in rental, home purchase, lending and other housing-related transactions. Though the path to housing equality has not been fully realized, it has come a long way…”
Mitchell said the Fair Housing Act was to protect buyers and renters in their housing transactions, expressly prohibiting the refusal to sell, rent or negotiate with any person due to their membership in a protected class.
He said the groups that are protected under Federal Fair Housing laws include those of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status and national origin. Mitchell explained that familial status refers to the presence of at least one child under the age of 18 and also protect tenants who are pregnant or in the process of adopting a child.
Mitchell said that some groups have tried to lobby to include sexual orientation and marital status, which are not protected groups under federal law, but in some states those groups are protected by fair housing laws.
“The law helps us by where we are today,” he said. “It shouldn’t matter if I am not married if I can afford a house.”
Mitchell said, “LBJ was instrumental and led the charge of fair housing, and it was important to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to his dream.”
He encouraged the group to “celebrate the greatness it has done, but we still have a long way to go.”
Students from 10 different schools, including Douglas County High School, Chapel Hill High School, Alexander High School, Yeager Middle School, Factory Shoals Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Factory Shoals Middle School, North Douglas Elementary, Mt. Carmel Elementary School and New Manchester High School performed throughout the evening.
