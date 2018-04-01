Called the most beloved and celebrated of Jewish rituals, Central Baptist Church of Douglasville members and guests took part Thursday night in a Passover/Seder meal as Jesus did with his 12 disciples, known as "The Feast of the Unleavened Bread" or "The Last Supper."
According to The Rev. Steve McFall, pastor of Central Baptist Church, this marked the third occasion that the congregation has held a seder meal at the church. The presentation of the Passover/seder meal was given by Derek Leman, an author and former rabbi at Hope of David Messianic Congregation in Atlanta. Leman specializes in the intersection of Judaism and ChristianityHebrew Bible, and historical perspectives on Yeshua, or Jesus, and the early believers.
To understand Passover and the seder meal, you have to be familiar with the story of Moses in the book of Exodus, who was sent by God to set the Israelites free from slavery in Egypt.
"Passover/seder is a Jewish feast to the unleavened bread that was celebrated the night before the Israelites were set free from Egypt," McFall said. "Moses was sent by God to tell Pharaoh 'to let my people go.' When Pharaoh refused, nine plagues were brought on Egypt by God and the 10th plague was death of the first born."
The Israelites were to sacrifice a lamb from each house and take the blood and put it on the door of each home, and the angel of death would "pass over" the homes of the Israelites.
The text in the Bible about Passover can be found in the book of Exodus Chapter 12 verses 1-14. This year, Passover began on Friday, March 30 and will end Sunday, April 7.
"We say Passover is prophetic of Jesus Christ in the New Testament when He celebrated Passover," said McFall.
According to Luke 2:19-21, He took the unleavened bread and said to the disciples,'This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.’ In the same way, after the supper he took the cup, saying, ‘This cup is the new covenant in my blood, which is poured out for you.
"During Passover, even when we partake of The Lord's Supper or communion, it is a somber time when we think about Jesus' suffering, but it is also a celebration," McFall said. "This is a celebration."
He said that during the seder, which is done in a particular order, of the four cups they do in Passover, the cup of the new covenant, which represents the blood — the cup of redemption— represents the fulfillment of the prophesy.
Leman asked each one at their table to dip a finger into the wine from the "cup of plagues" and remove one drop and place it on the plate as each of the 10 plagues were called. By this, the participants are making a small sacrifice.
"Remember the sadness of the Egyptians," Leman said, "then you can celebrate the freedom of the Israelites."
The last cup is the "cup of praise," or hallel," Leman explained. "The tradition is after the last cup, you would sing hymns of praise."
During the seder, which means "order" in Hebrew, Leman said that during the Feast of Unleavened Bread, leavened bread is not eaten for seven days. In fact, any leavened bread products, including "Twinkies," Leman said, had to be removed from the Jewish household.
"They have to eat matzah instead," he said.
In a traditional Jewish home, it might take four to five hours for Passover. During the seder at Central Baptist Church, Leman concluded the service in two hours.
During Passover, the story is told in a particular order "seder" with specific rituals. After the lighting of the candles, and the pouring of the wine — four cups (Arba Kosot) related for "the one thing God did for the people of Israel "— the seder has begun, explained Leman. This is when the youngest person in the household asks four questions.
Why is this night different from all other nights? Why on this night do we eat unleavened bread (matzah)? Why on this night do we eat bitter herbs? Why on this night do we recline while we eat?
"Passover is not about something that happened 3,000 years ago," he said. "Passover is supposed to be personal for every Jewish family.
"A little lamb's blood on the door set the people free," Leman said. "A redemption. The Passover lamb saved the people from slavery."
Eating of the matzah, or unleavened bread is called "the bread of affliction," Leman explained. "Not only do we eat it, we put three slices of matzah in a matzah tosh (bag) and remove the middle one (Yahatz) that we wrap in a linen napkin and set it aside."
"That is what comes later," Leman said.
The third cup is the "cup of redemption," which according to Leman is "the high point of Passover (Pesach).
"This is where the father breaks the matzah as Jesus did at Passover," he said. "It's communion. 'Do this in remembrance of me. When He said, 'this is my cup,' people had no idea what He would do."
During the seder, bitter herbs are eaten. A piece of parsley, which represents "life" is dipper in salted water, which represents the tears of the Israelites shed during their bondage. Also eaten is horseradish, which represents how the "root of life can be bitter," according to Leman.
Haroset, a mixture of apple, raisins, nuts, wine and honey, represents that "even the bitterness is sweetened by the light of redemption," explained Leman. It also represents the mortar the Israelites used as slaves to build cities for Egypt.
Also on the seder plate are boiled eggs, "Beitzah," which are dipped in salt water offered every Jewish holiday symbolizing the Hadidah sacrifice when the Temple stood. Leman said the Temple was destroyed in 70 A.D., at which time sacrifices were no longer made.
Last on the seder plate is the shank bone of a lamb, "zeroa," which according to Leman, recalls the blood on the doors the night of the 10th plague of the first born.
To answer the last question on reclining while eating during Passover, Leman explained that "being able to recline is a sign of freedom at Passover."
He reminded the seder participants of Leonardo Da Vinci's painting of The Last Supper, and if you'll look, you see Jesus and the disciples were reclining on their left arms and eating with their right hand.
The final step of seder, called "Nirtzah" in Hebrew, concludes with the words, "Next year in Jerusalem."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.