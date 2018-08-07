Since July 1, hands-free driving is state law and Georgia drivers must train themselves to resist the temptation to talk and drive unless they can do it without touching their cell phone.
Enforcement statistics in Douglas County during the first month of the hands-free law taking effect show almost as many citations issued as warnings.
Drivers may no longer have a phone or stand-alone electronic device in their hand or touching any part of their body while operating a motor vehicle on the road.
“It’s become a habit we don’t think twice about since we have been talking on our phones while driving for more than three decades and it is going to take time for all of us to stop automatically reaching for the phone when it rings,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Communication Director Robert Hydrick said in a press release.
Law enforcement agencies in Douglas County have been issuing warnings as part of the orientation effort, but citations are being issued where officers believe they are warranted, especially those violations that involve traffic crashes, since the law took effect on July 1.
As a representative snapshot of that activity overall within the county, about 65 citations had been issued through July 31 and another 84 warnings had been given.
It is expected that beyond the initial 90 days of the law being in effect, the instances of warnings will decrease and the number of citations being issued will rise or fall with how well drivers can manage to break those old habits.
GOHS, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, and local law enforcement officers also remind everyone the law does not contain a 90-day grace period for enforcement.
According to Maj. Bobby Holmes, Douglas County Sheriff’s office, who responded by phone last week, the department had issued 12 citations and 20 warnings, thus far.
Douglasville police issued 19 citations and three written warnings, according to Maj. J.R. Davidson, who added that additional verbal warnings were being given, but not readily referenced.
Villa Rica Police Capt. Keith Shaddix reported that the VRPD had issued 20 citations and, while warnings were being given, he said, no ready index of that total was available at press time.
At the Georgia State Patrol’s Villa Rica Post which covers Douglas County, Cpl. John Trawick responded that since July 1, 14 citations had been issued and 61 warnings had been given through July 31.
As long as drivers don’t have a phone in their hand or supported by any part of their body, they can make and receive phone calls through the speakerphone feature, earpiece, and wireless headset or if their phone is connected to an electronic watch or their vehicle’s stereo.
“If you want to talk on your phone or use GPS while driving, now is the time to implement those measures so hands-free will become the instinctive thing to do,” said Hydrick.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick advised that cars that are set-up to be Bluetooth-capable that allow the phone to be tied into the car stereo are more ideal when it comes to compliance with the new law. Beyond that, he recommends using some sort of docking device for attaching the phone to the dash, or the use of a headset.
DPD’s Stafford also urges motorists to take the opportunity to read and learn the law.
“Educate yourself on what the law is, it’s going to be difficult for people to stop doing what they’re used to doing...and there’s also some equipment they can go and buy that enables them to be hands-free...,” Stafford said
While the new law will allow drivers to use “hands-free” technology to make/receive phone calls and use GPS devices, drivers cannot at any time use their phones to write, read and send text messages, emails, social media and internet data. The use of voice-to-text technology is allowed.
Per the GOHS press release, another option for drivers is to check the settings feature on their phone to learn if it has a “Do Not Disturb” feature. When activated, this feature detects when a phone is moving and notifies the sender of a message or a phone call that the person they are trying to reach is driving and will contact them once the driver has reached their destination.
The hands-free law also prohibits drivers from watching videos as well as recording videos, though GPS navigational videos and continuously running dash cams are permitted.
Drivers can listen to music through streaming apps on their phone, but they cannot activate their apps or change music through their phone while driving. Music streaming apps programmed and controlled through the vehicle’s radio system are allowed.
However, motorists are cautioned that music streaming apps that also have video are not allowed since the law specifically prohibits drivers from watching videos.
“Whether it is listening to music, making a phone call or finding the best route on your GPS, we want everyone to remember that keeping your focus on what is happening on the road is your top priority every time you’re behind the wheel,” Hydrick said.
And Stafford says the law will help to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
“The less distracted our drivers are the better chance they have of seeing something that changes ahead of them as they’re driving and the better chance for avoidance.”
Find more information on the Hands-Free Georgia Act at www.headsupgeorgia.com and specific questions can be sent via email to GOHS offices at info@gohs.ga.gov.
