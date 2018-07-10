Forrest Mart Shopping Center on Fairburn Road will be getting a major department store in the near future.
A spokesperson from Citi Trends has announced it will be occupying the space formerly held by Farmers Furniture upon its opening July 26.
The 10,300 square-foot retail business is one of 552 stores in 31 states and employ approximately 5,600 people. There are 63 Citi Trends stores in Georgia, of which 17-18 stores are in metro Atlanta. The closest stores to Douglasville are in Carrollton and Austell.
According to Chief Financial Officer Stuart Clifford, Citi Trends is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel, shoes, accessories and home décor for the entire family.
He said, “Our merchandise offerings are designed to appeal to the preferences of fashion and value conscious consumers. Our goal is to provide merchandise at discounts to department and specialty stores’ regular prices of 20 to 70 percent. Citi Trends’ buyers source merchandise from over 1,800 vendors to deliver quality fashion product at outstanding value for our customers.”
Clifford said they chose opening a store in Douglasville because it is a good market for the company.
“The time is right,” he said. “The large Atlanta market has been good to us.”
Citi Trends’ headquarters are located in Savannah, Georgia. In addition to the corporate office in Savannah, they have one distribution center in Darlington, South Carolina and another in Roland, Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1946 and its first store was opened in Savannah in 1958.
The Douglasville store is in the process of hiring sales associates. To apply, go to www.cititrends.com/jobs.
