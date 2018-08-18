The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a millage rate increase for Fiscal Year 2019.
The council set its maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate at 7.211 mills and the general obiigation bond rate at 1.24 mills for the Public Safety and Municipal Court Building, for a total city tax rate of 8.451 mills.
The last of three public hearings required by state law in the event of a tax increase brought no one out for comment during the hearing.
The Douglasville City Council had recommended a millage rate of 7.211 mills, which is an actual increase of 0.30 mills from the previous rate. Without this tentative increase, the millage rate would be no more than 6.339 mills, according to Douglasville Finance Director Karin Callan.
The Douglasville City Council voted to adopt a $30.7 million 2019 Fiscal Year budget in June.
Both the Douglas County Board of Education and the Douglasville City Council had announced planned tax rate increases for the new fiscal year.
However, the county’s Board of Commissioners (BOC) plans to adopt the rollback millage rate for the 2019 budget, which will effectively prevent what the state considers a tax increase since the revenue generated by taxes will be the same as last year not counting any new growth.
Douglas County’s millage rate is expected to be adopted during the BOC meeting to be held Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. in Citizens Hall of the Douglas County Courthouse.
Jennifer Hallman, Douglas County’s finance director, said the BOC plans to adopt a rollback rate of 10.213 mills, which is 0.555 mills lower than last year’s rate of 10.768 mills. Despite the rollback, with new growth of 1.51 percent in the tax digest, the county expects to receive about $667,000 in additional revenue. This is a decrease from the growth of 5.62 percent in the tax digest in 2017, Hallman said.
The value of one mill in Douglas County is $4.4 million, Hallman said, up from $4.1 million in 2017 and $3.7 million in 2016.
The Douglas County Board of Education is expected to adopt its millage rate during Monday night’s regular meeting at 19.700 mills for maintenance and operations and 1.2 mills for bond indebtedness, totaling 20.900 mills.
The BOE will hold its final two public hearings Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Douglas County School System central office at 9030 Highway 5.
The BOE announced its intention to raise property taxes it will levy by 8.11 percent over the rollback millage rate, which will result in a tax increase for most property owners whose values were reassessed higher by the county’s Board of Assessors this year.
Greg Denney, the school system’s chief financial officer, said that he would recommend the school board lower the millage rate rom 19.75 to 19.70 mills, which is still above the rollback rate that would bring in the same amount of revenue from property owners the school system collected last year.
Denney said at this millage rate, the school system will not have to adjust the budget this year. He said the final tax digest came in really close to what was projected in the Douglas County School System’s $254 million budget, which was approved in June.
In a breakdown of where county taxpayer’s money goes, 67.17 percent goes to the Douglas County Board of Education and 33 .83 percent is retained by the county government for those who lives in unincorporated Douglas County. Residential property makes up 57.08 percent of the county’s tax digest, according to Hallman. Those percentages will be different for property owners who also pay taxes to the cities of Douglasville, Villa Rica or Austell.
