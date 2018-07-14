A craft brewer got the green light on Tuesday to open a microbrewery in downtown Villa Rica.
The City Council approved an alcohol beverage license request made by Brian Britt, who plans to open his Hixtown Brewing Co. at 407 Main St. The name refers to one of the two pioneer towns that evolved into modern Villa Rica.
The council took the action during its regular monthly meeting. Last month the council voted to amend the city’s alcohol ordinance to allow such small-batch breweries.
City leaders have supported Britt’s effort because they see his venture as an opportunity to tap into a multi-billion-dollar market, one that other cities on the suburban edges of Atlanta have explored to their profit.
Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Co. in Carrollton recently celebrated its first year of operation, and during that time it has experienced considerable growth.
Britt said he hopes his operation will have equal success, noting that west Georgia is rapidly becoming a destination for connoisseurs of unique brews and region-specific wines.
“People make breweries a destination,” he said. “It’s not something they pass by — they go out of their way to go to these places.”
Britt told council members on Tuesday that he hopes to open his establishment by November.
In other action Tuesday night, the council voted to join a nationwide class action against the makers and distributors of the class of painkillers known as opioids.
Several states have joined in a type of class action known as a multidistrict litigation, claiming that the manufacturers of opioid medications used misleading advertising and other marketing techniques that downplayed their risks. This, the states claim, encouraged doctors to overprescribe the drugs and led patients to think they were safe and effective.
In its vote, the city voted to join a lawsuit already filed on behalf of Georgia’s counties and municipalities by a Rome law firm. The lawsuit has already been consolidated with the other suits, and is currently before a U.S. District judge in Ohio.
The filing and litigation of the lawsuit will be done at no expense to the city, but Villa Rica would receive a portion of any judgment or settlement relating from the action. Those proceeds would go toward compensating the city’s law enforcement and other services for their costs in dealing with the consequences of the opioid epidemic.
Opioids are medications that, like opium, suppress pain. But because they act like opium on the brain, they produce powerful euphoric feelings. As they wear off, people taking the drug may experience nausea and other problems that can only be relieved by another dose. As the patients’ bodies grow tolerant of the drugs, they must take higher and higher doses to relieve their pain. Thus, the drugs can become highly addictive.
The lawsuit alleges that the makers and distributors of the drugs knew of the risk and the addictive nature of opioids, yet “purposefully set out to persuade providers, regulators, and patients that their products were safe and effective.”
Also on Tuesday, the City Council voted to place a referendum on the November ballot that would allow restaurants to begin serving alcohol an hour earlier on Sundays.
The action is in response to the passage of Senate Bill 17, the so-called “brunch bill” that would allow alcoholic beverages to be served at 11 a.m. on Sundays instead of the current law, which states alcohol cannot be served until 12:30 p.m. on the Sabbath.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Douglasville City Council have already placed similar referendums on the November ballot.
The council also voted to approve a new and revised personnel policy handbook for city employees.
The manual addresses several new issues, including employees with tattoos, use of alcohol on city property (including inside city vehicles) and loss of city property by city employees.
It also addresses benefits to employees, including paid tuition for college courses so long as certain conditions are followed.
