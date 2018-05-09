The city of Douglasville and Douglas County are celebrating tourism this week, kicked off by the National Travel and Tourism Week's Travel Rally Day Tuesday morning at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The city and county and other hospitality members and local leaders came together to highlight the importance travel has on the city and county's local economy, said Douglasville Tourism Director Samantha Rosado.
Each year, the National Travel & Tourism Week is celebrated May 6-12 to show the unique value that travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal well-being.
"Travel and Tourism is a leading American industry that's more than just fun -- it's showing locals and tourists alike what your community has to offer," Rosado said. "Whether you're here visiting for business, leisure or simply to meet with family and friends, we invite you to soak up the local culture and explore the many amenities Douglasville provides -- all for your enjoyment."
"Travel has always been an industry of opportunity," Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said Tuesday during the travel rally, "and is an indispensable source of American jobs -- many of which cannot be outsourced."
Robinson said that the travel industry is American's seventh-largest employer, supporting 15.6 million jobs. She said here in Douglasville and Douglas County, the travel industry supported 2,121 jobs in 2016.
The mayor said the travel industry is an essential economic driver and job creator and that travel and tourism is key to helping communities grow and thrive nationwide.
She cited Douglas County's Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs as the number one most visited state park in Georgia and how such community events as the annual Hydrangea Festival, the Film Trail and the Butterfly Trail all attract visitors to our community each year.
Douglas County Tourism Director Collin Cash explained that tourism is not funded out of the general fund -- not by taxpayers -- unless you happen to be staying in one of the city or county's local hotels. This is because of a revenue generating thing called a hotel/motel tax.
"A portion of the taxes a guest pays when they stay in a hotel is required by law to go back into the city or county," she said. "We want visitors to come into our community and spend money."
Based on 2016 figures, tourism has proven a boon to the economic welfare of the city and county. The tourism industry in Douglasville and Douglas County has generated $236 million in direct tourist spending; $9.7 million in state tax revenue; $7.27 million in local tax revenue and $47.35 million in payroll.
"This year, the industry has selected the theme of "Travel: Then and Now," for this year's celebration" said Rosado. "In keeping with that theme, we will be taking a look at Douglasville's past and present."
One way they in which they will celebrate the past is the Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the Douglas County Tourism Department, will host a reception wrapping up their week long celebration on Saturday, May 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art. The event is free and open to the public.
Visitors can enjoy light refreshments, and entertainment and tour the Douglas County Museum of History and Art as they travel back into the history of Douglasville and Douglas County.
The state of Georgia has fared well with what Gov. Nathan Deal called Monday "a record-breaking" $63.1 billion in economic impact in 2017 -- for an increase of 3.8 percent over the previous year, according to the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.
"The tourism industry contributes significantly to the growth and prosperity of Georgia's economy," said Deal. "During National Travel and Tourism Week, we're celebrating the continued success of this vital industry and the more than 460,000 jobs created by tourist expenditures. Last year, a record number of visitors traveled to Georgia to explore our mountains, coastline, thriving cities and small towns. The continued growth of the tourism industry provides meaningful employment opportunities for families, strengthens our local communities and reaffirms our status as a world-class tourism destination."
In 2017, visitor spending in Georgia generated more than $3.3 billion in state and local tax revenue. According to the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics, Georgia's total tourism demand is 39 percent higher than its pre-recession level in 2008.
"Georgia's tourism industry is the foundation for being able to offer our citizens access to a thriving quality of life with unique destinations, experiences, events and cultural opportunities," said Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Congratulations to our Georgia Tourism team as well as the tourism industry professionals across the state for making Georgia a top travel destination."
"National Travel and Tourism Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the strength of this industry, the impact it has on our economy and the excitement of what the future of this industry holds," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner for Tourism Kevin Langston.
