Douglasville’s mayor and city council met for a budget workshop held on May 23 and 24 to iron out a proposed $30.7 million budget for Fiscal Year 2019.
The Douglasville City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2018-2019 budget on June 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Douglasville Conference Center. The new budget is expected to be adopted at the council's meetings in mid-June and will take effect on July 1.
Eighty-four percent of the city’s 2019 general fund revenues come from taxes, according to Douglasville Finance Director Karin Callan. Property taxes make up 37 percent of the revenue, whereas 27 percent comes from sales taxes and 10 percent comes from franchise taxes.
Other taxes contribute 11 percent of the city’s revenue, the insurance premium tax generates 8 percent, the excise and alcohol tax generates 4 percent and the hotel/motel tax generates 3 percent.
The city of Douglasville’s share of the local option sales tax has steadily risen from 22.40 percent in 2013 to 28.47 percent in 2018, where it is anticipated to remain through 2022. This is contrary to the Douglas County government at a high of 73.9 percent in 2013, steadily declining to 66.31 in 2018.
The millage rate history for the city of Douglasville took a giant leap at 3.854 from 2005 through 2012 to 7.534 in 2015. For 2016 and 2017, it has remained at 6.911.
The proposed 2019 budget of $30.7 million budget marks a $2.52 million or 9 percent increase from the current year, which ends on June 30. Salaries and benefit increases make up a $2.1 million or 14 percent increase from the current year, but the most increase in expenditures fall under a $1.2 million, or 227 percent increase, in capital outlay.
Transportation has been earmarked with a $14.39 million budget, which includes $4.8 million in street resurfacing, Douglas Boulevard and Fairburn Road improvements at $3 million, other smaller projects and $3.6 million in unallocated funds.
Public safety has been budgeted for $6.397 million of the city of Douglasville’s budget, with $3.8 million designed for the EMS portion of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) or 59 percent. Other major expenditures include a new tower at $1.079 million; body cameras for $213,000; radio replacements and enhancements, $310,750; Motorola Microwave, $100,000; and vehicles $527,000.
Parks and Recreation is in the city’s proposed budget for $6.49 million, with a $3.69 million lion’s share going toward the construction of Town Green in downtown Douglasville. Other major proposed expenditures include a $45,000 pro shop remodel and driving range improvements at West Pines; West Pines greens conversion at $120,000; and West Pines Machinery and Equipment at $297,615.
The city’s proposed facilities expenditures are budgeted at $4.79 million, to include the Cedar Mountain Road building at $3.1 million; city hall renovations and concept plans $212,000; Courthouse Square at $825,000 and annex renovations, $150,000.
The city leaves FY2018 with a fund balance of $11.9 million, of which $7.3 million maintains the reserve requirement. $2.3 million has been allotted for the Town Green Project and $5.3 for appropriations.
According to the proposed budget, the total for the Town Green Project is $6 million, from which 62 percent or $3.69 million will come from SPLOST proceeds, and a $2.3 million will come from the general fund reserves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.