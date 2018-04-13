Collins charged with attempt to commit arson

A Carrollton woman is in custody at the Douglas County Jail after being charged with criminal attempt to commit arson and other charges.
Kristie Collins, 36, was arrested by an investigator in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Forensics Department on April 10, according to the arrest warrant and jail records.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. on Feb. 27 and 11 p.m. on Feb. 28, Collins placed unused diapers in the oven at 6627 Redwood in Douglasville, according to the arrest warrant. Collins then delayed the start time of the oven to start a fire in an occupied house, according to the arrest warrant.
Collins is charged with placing the diapers in the oven to intentionally injure or kill Benjamin Clinton and Hailey Boyd by inhaling toxic fumes and/or being burned, according to the arrest warrant. The relation between the three individuals or the motive behind the attempt is currently unknown.
Collins is charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated assault, according to jail records. She made her initial court appearance on Wednesday morning where she was denied bond.
