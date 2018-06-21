The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, through its Multi-Modal Transportation Services Division, has announced a series of community open houses for members of the public to offer input on the expansion of transportation services.
The community open houses, which are public meetings, will allow an opportunity for citizens to give their input on a variety of transportation services including proposed fix route bus service in Douglas County. The open houses are scheduled to happen at various locations throughout the county.
• Vice Chair and District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson hosted his community open house on Wednesday, June 20 at Deer Lick Park Recreation Center, 2105 Mack Rd., Douglasville, Ga. 30135 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
• District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider hosted a community open house on Thursday, June 21 at Dog River Public Library, 6100 Highway 5, Douglasville, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
• District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell is hosting a community open house on Monday, June 25 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 7167 S. Sweetwater Rd., Lithia Springs, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
• District 3 Commissioner Mike Mulcare is scheduled to host a community open house on Wednesday, June 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm. at the Board of Education Murray Annex at 4841 Highway 5 in Douglasville.
There will be no formal presentation at these meetings. Citizens are encouraged to drop in at any time during the scheduled hours. There will be several interactive exhibits where attendees will give their input.
