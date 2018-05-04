Local citizens from Douglas County’s faith-based community had two separate opportunities for inspiration and prayer on Thursday as the community joined together for the National Day of Prayer, with the theme in 2018 being “Pray for Unity.”
This year’s theme was based on New Testament scripture Ephesians 4:3, which called for “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”
The National Day of Prayer is always held on the first Thursday of May. According to Ned Fowler of the Prayer Center of West Georgia, this marks the 18th year that the community-wide prayer event has been held in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer. It is sponsored by the Prayer Center of West Georgia, a nondenominational prayer organization that was formed in the 1990s.
Music was led by Pastor Mark Evans of Believers Church in Douglasville, as those in attendance joined in the singing and clapping of hands as they engaged in the worship service.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones opened the prayer service with a word of welcome. Speakers included State Rep. Micah Gravley; Pastor Edwin Ford, Crossroads for Life Ministries; Pastor Dave Divine, The Church at Chapelhill; Pastor Mark Evans, Believer’s Church; Magistrate Court Judge Barbara Caldwell; Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain; and local attorney Joe Fowler.
Gravley offered prayer for governmental leaders. He asked the citizens to look around and see what we are as a nation.
“The one common denominator is Jesus Christ,” Gravley said. “He died for all of us.”
McClain offered up a somber prayer for the judicial system and law enforcement. He said that “once again, the county is a house divided against itself. ... In the unity of spirit, let us take no side but your side.”
He prayed, “Let Douglas County be a place for justice, mercy, kindness and second chances.”
Joe Fowler asked blessings on the news media and prayed “that what we hear is that which is true.”
Evans prayed for personal accountability, where he said that he learned, “You can become so passionate about things, you become prideful.”
“If He is not out there leading, your passion — it has become your pride,” Evans said.
Caldwell said she stood before the courthouse on behalf of family, which she called “the fabric that runs through the very fabric of our nation. That fabric has been torn.”
She cited a number of causes for families to become broken, but said that “we have the power to cast it out in the name of Jesus.”
Ford, pastor of Crossroads for Life Ministries, prayed for societal issues facing our country, and Divine offered a prayer for pastors and spiritual leaders.
The prayer service ended in music, where participants held hands and recited a prayer led by Evans.
The United Way of Greater Atlanta in Douglas County held its fifth annual National Day of Prayer United Way Shoebox Project Breakfast on Thursday beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Participants were welcomed into the conference center with music by New Manchester High School’s a cappella group, InToneNation, led by Choral Director Trey Giddens. They also sang the National Anthem during the program, while members of the JROTC from Chapel Hill High School presented the colors.
Prayers were offered by Pastor Ben Lang of Cornerstone Baptist Church and Pastor Tim Sims of the Douglasville campus of Elizabeth Baptist Church. A closing prayer was offered by Pastor Gene Fields of Heritage Baptist Church.
This year’s Prayer Breakfast featured actor, singer and philanthropist Palmer Williams Jr. as the keynote speaker.
Williams is best known for his character, Floyd Jackson, on Tyler Perry’s TV show, “House of Payne.” He has also starred in many popular film and stage productions including Tyler Perry’s, “The Haves and the Have Nots” and “Madea’s Big Happy Family.”
Williams told the audience that there is a “love deficit” in this nation and in ourselves. He said he was concerned that “we have not equipped young people enough and that we have to start focusing on these children.”
“I want to express how much the United Way is doing for our children,” Williams said. “That 14,000 children in this community live in a poverty-like status is unfortunate, but can be turned around. We have to get those numbers down.”
He asked, “How can we change the mindset of those who feel there in no hope?
Because of United Way fundraising, we are able to make changes on a grassroots level,” he said.
The National Day of Prayer United Way Shoebox Project Breakfast demonstrates the power of community involvement and celebrates the National Day of Prayer. It also supports the Shoebox Project, which provides much-needed items to families and children experiencing homelessness in our area. Each year this event continues to address the county’s most pressing needs.
Close to 300 people attended the Prayer Breakfast last year and over 800 shoeboxes were collected at last year’s event.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
Each year since its inception, the president has signed a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.