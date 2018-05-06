The Development Authority of Douglas County took a busload of city and county staff and elected officials, members of Douglas County’s state legislative delegation and local business and community leaders Friday on its first Familiarization or “Fam” Tour of Douglas County.
The tour focused on east Douglas County, which was described as via Interstate 20, Thornton Road and its arteries as “Douglas County’s eastern gateway.”
The tour participants started the journey at the development authority's downtown Douglasville office, where they made the trek to the Fairburn-Lee Road area, and visited the Riverside West Business Park. They also visited Medline Industries, Resmed, Google, the future site of Switch, DCT, with a stop at the Douglas County campus of Mercer University, which hosted the first Food Truck Fridays on Friday in conjunction with the industry tour.
From there, the group wound their way to the site of the former Keurig facility, visited Sweetwater Creek State Park and completed the tour at the Westfork Industrial Park.
Local businessman and restaurateur Rosco Sayyer said, “It was very informative to see all the new development in the city/county. It gave me a better understanding of the changes to come and challenges to face as we grow our county."
Sara Ray, president and CEO of the Douglas County Chamber, went on the tour Friday.
“Touring east Douglas County today was truly an eye opening experience for all attendees," she said. "The magnitude of development in that area is astounding; from expansions such as Google and Medline to new development with Switch; the area is booming with opportunity. It was a great day with a group of top community leaders, and I was proud of our leadership and the collaboration that is continuously demonstrated when it comes to the future of Douglasville and Douglas County.”
EAST DOUGLAS DEMOGRAPHICS
Population
• 2018: 19,797 or 14 percent of Douglas County's total population
• 2021 Projections: 20,983 or 14.5 percent of county's total population
Business climate
• Daytime population: 18,122
• Number of existing buildings: 259
• Vacancy rate: 11 percent
Households
• Total households: 7,777
• Housing units: 8,791
• Owner occupied: 37.6 percent
• Renter occupied: 50.9 percent
• 2018 Median Home Value: $153,023
• Projected 2021 Median Home Value: $181,885
• 2018 Median Household income: $46,807
• Projected 2021 Median Household income: $51,294
