Atlanta United fans can score the ultimate goal and conquer downtown traffic with free matchday valet parking at The Westin Peachtree Plaza. With the hotel's new "Park & Play" event, fans can pre-game (or post-game) at The Sun Dial Restaurant Bar enjoying world-class views 73 stories atop the hotel before taking the short walk over to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For those who want to stay grounded, the hotel lobby Bar 210 will also be open and feature the latest soccer action on its television screens.
Members of the five stripe faithful can access The Sun Dial and Bar 210 before, during and after each home match. Both bars will feature the Five Stripe Sangria, among other libations, and light bites.
Free valet parking is valid for four hours with an $8 minimum purchase per vehicle at The Sun Dial or Bar 210. Atlanta United supporters wanting to take advantage of this deal only need to have a server or bartender validate their parking ticket after using valet parking at The Westin Peachtree Plaza. Offer is only valid on the same day as remaining home matches during the 2018 season:
• Sunday, May 20, 7 p.m. vs. New York Red Bulls
• Saturday, June 2, 7:30 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Union
• Sunday, June 24, 4:30 p.m. vs. Portland Timbers
• Saturday, June 30, 7 p.m. vs. Orlando City SC
• Sunday, June 15, 2 p.m. vs. Seattle Sounders FC
• Saturday, July 21, 3:30 p.m. vs. D.C United
• Saturday Aug. 4, 4 p.m. vs. Toronto FC
• Sunday, Aug. 19, 4 p.m. vs. Columbus Crew
• Saturday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. vs. Real Salt Lake
• Saturday, Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m. vs. New England Revolution
• Sunday, Oct. 21, 3 p.m. vs. Chicago Fire
