Submitted

Every two years for the last twenty-one years, Madame Corinne Barnes has taken a group to France for a unique exchange experience. Students reside with host families. They spend nights and weekend with their host families while exploring cities and sites in France during the weekdays with Madame Barnes. They have a one of a kind experience of spending some time with the group while spending a maximum amount of time with their French hosts. The following summer French students come to Douglasville. The last six years host families are in Sucy en Brie, the city where Douglas County High School French teacher Madame Whitney Dubrulle lived for ten years before coming back to Douglas County High School. This is on the RER line just outside of Paris. Students will visit all the major attractions in and around Paris. In addition, they will live with host families and experience what real day-to-day life is like in France. On Monday 15 Douglas County High School students left for this year’s adventure with Madame Barnes. “They are sure to come back with many life-changing stories to tell,” said Dubrulle.