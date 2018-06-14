CAC needs artwork for two summer shows

It's that time again. The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County will be exhibiting two annual shows this summer with open calls and they need your artwork. These exhibits are A Tiny Fundraiser and the 7th annual National Open Visual Arts Show (NOVAS) 2018. Both exhibits are accepting entries through the end of June. These are two great opportunities for artists in our community and across the country to display their work and support the arts in Douglasville/Douglas County.
A Tiny Fundraiser was started last year as a new exhibit and fundraiser sale where artists create and donate 6×6 inch square original work to the Cultural Arts Council, which are sold for $20 each. This exhibit will help promote artists and give them chances for future. It commissions offers collectors an affordable means to start an art collection or add to an existing collection, and provide financial support to the Cultural Arts Council. Artwork includes, but is not limited to, painting, photography, sculpture, fibers, glass, and prints. Just make sure it is 6x6 inches (final framed size, if framed). The deadline for submission to A Tiny Fundraiser is June 22. Free 6×6 canvases are available at the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/Douglas County during regular business hours. Application forms are available online at www.artsdouglas.org/tinyfundraiser_callforartwork or at the Cultural Arts Center.
Since 2012, the CAC's gallery has invited artists from across the country to enter their work in the National Open Visual Arts Show. This annual competition and exhibit showcases a wide variety of high quality art from around the country, bringing a national perspective to your own backyard. Artists may submit up to three artworks in any medium. Every artist who submits an application to NOVAS is guaranteed to have at least one of their works on display and available for sale during the exhibit. This year's jury panel welcomes Savannah College of Art & Design professors Matthew Maloney, Alessandro Imperato, and Tila Studio owner Tiffany Latrice. The judges will select the artwork for the exhibit and determine the award recipients. Award winners receive a certificate and four different levels of cash prizes: 1st Place: $500, 2nd Place: $250, 3rd Place: $150, and Honorable Mention: $100. The submission deadline for NOVAS is June 27, so get your entries ready. You can apply online at www.artsdouglas.org/novas2018callentries or stop by the CAC gallery for a paper application. Last year's winners were Under the Southern Cross by Marcus Stewart (1st), Morning Mist by Crystal Berry (2nd), Sea Otter & Pup by Pokey Park (3rd), and Carmen by Gail Postal (Honorable Mention).
CAC Gallery Coordinator Dante DeStefano says, "We hope you will share your artwork with us this year. For artists, both shows are a great way to get your artworks seen, whether you are emerging talent or an old pro. It's one of the best things about these exhibits and makes for a very diverse range of work and styles."
For more information, contact Dante at dante.destefano@artsdouglas.org or 770-949-2787.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.