CarMax, Inc., the nation's largest retailer of used cars, announced that it is hiring to fill 24 positions at the company's Lithia Springs store, located at 1977 Thornton Rd.
With competitive pay and benefits; and a foundation built around integrity, trust and giving back; CarMax has been named one of FORTUNE magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For 14 consecutive years. Applications are now being accepted on the retailer's website at jobs.carmax.com.
Who is CarMax Hiring?
• CarMax is seeking applicants for full and part-time positions.
• Available positions include sales, business office, and service operations positions including inventory associates, service advisors and technicians.
• Technicians require previous automotive experience, however most positions do not.
• Many CarMax associates have worked for other major retailers, such as Target, Lowe's, Wal-Mart and Macy's.
Why Work at CarMax?
• CarMax is committed to hiring people with strong values of integrity, transparency and respect. We live these values every day and they drive how we treat our associates and our customers.
• CarMax offers unmatched training and support for associate career growth.
• CarMax offers competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package.
• Stores are equipped with climate controlled, state-of-the-art service bays with quality equipment
• CarMax Associates also receive discounts on car purchases and other services.
• CarMax is recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For, 15 Best Workplaces in Retail and 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials, as well as one of TRAINING Magazine's "Training Top 125" companies in America.
How Can Job Seekers Apply?
Applications are only accepted online. Job seekers should apply at jobs.carmax.com.
About CarMax
CarMax is the nation's largest retailer of used cars and operates more than 185 stores in 41 states nationwide.
CarMax revolutionized the auto industry by delivering the honest, transparent and high-integrity car buying experience customers want and deserve.
For nearly 25 years, CarMax has made car buying more ethical, fair and stress-free by offering a no-haggle, no-hassle experience and an incredible selection of vehicles. CarMax makes selling your car easy too, by offering no-obligation appraisals good for seven days.
At CarMax, we'll buy your car even if you don't buy ours®.
CarMax has nearly 25,000 associates nationwide and for 14 consecutive years has been named as one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®.
During the 12 months ending February 28, 2017, the company retailed 671,294 used cars and sold 391,686 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions.
For more information, access the CarMax website at www.carmax.com.
