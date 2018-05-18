The Douglas County Chamber announced the recipients of the 2018 Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarships and Founder’s Award at the GreyStone Power Luncheon on May 15. The Chamber Foundation coordinates community education and leadership programs including Leadership Douglas, Youth Leadership Douglas and AMP’D.
The Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship is funded by Advancing Modern Professionals in Douglas, the Douglas County Chamber’s young professional program. Each year, scholarships are awarded to high-achieving, local high school students who excel academically and have demonstrated leadership in their school and community. This year the quality of applicants were truly inspiring and highly competitive with more than 30 applicants for only three scholarships.
The recipient of the $1,000 Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship was Taressa Stringer, a graduating senior from Douglas County High School. Stringer was a 2016 Youth Leadership Douglas graduate. She is a student of the International Baccalaureate Program, secretary of the National English Society for the 2017-18 school year, a member of the Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, Beta Club, and the Anchor Club. Stringer also participated in chorus and the girls varsity tennis team. In the fall, Stringer will attend the University of Alabama and major in chemical engineering.
The runner up and recipient of a $500 Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship was Madison Golden, a graduating senior from Alexander High School, who will attend the University of North Georgia and major in music education. The Chamber also awarded the Chamber Board Scholarship for $500 to Ashleigh Brown from Heirway Christian Academy and will attend Utah State University in the fall and major in business.
The Leadership Douglas Program involved alumni in nominating and selecting the Leadership Douglas Founder’s Award Recipient this year. Leadership Douglas is a program of the Douglas County Chamber Foundation. The Founder’s Award is awarded to an alumni who has demonstrated the guiding principles of the organization through giving back to the community in a leadership capacity.
John Stone is the recipient of the 2018 Leadership Douglas Founder’s Award. Stone has a passion for serving others, and has served with over 25 local community and civic organizations. He is most known for leading Kiwanis Club, where he has served the Douglas County community for 42 years and has 35 years of perfect attendance. Stone has become a pillar of servant leadership in the community. He was a Leadership Douglas graduate in 1993.
For more information on the Chamber Foundation Leadership Scholarship or Leadership Douglas Program, visit the Chamber website at www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.