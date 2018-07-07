Chapel Hill FBLA team wins first at nationals

More than 12,000 of America's best and brightest youth traveled to Baltimore, Md., to showcase their talents as future business leaders and vied for the opportunity to win over $95,000 in cash awards.
Three Douglasville area high school graduates from Chapel Hill High School -- Myles Davis, Khalil Edmondson, and Cory Raxton -- qualified to compete and represent their school on a national stage.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, the largest and oldest student business organization, held its National Leadership Conference from June 27 to July 1 in Baltimore.
Participants from across the United States and three countries were in attendance for this exciting conference to sharpen their core business skills, expand their networks and participate in business and business-related competitive events. In addition to the competitions, students immersed themselves in educational workshops, visited exhibits and attended motivational speeches on a broad range of business topics.
Myles Davis, Khalil Edmondson, and Cory Raxton, Chapel Hill High School graduates, competed at the national level in Emerging Business Issues. They had to research crowdsourcing as an effective way to raise money for a valid purpose; and argue the negative, that crowdsourcing is ineffective because it can be used for personal gain. They performed a six minute speech in front of a panel of judges. They first competed in a preliminary round against over 100 other teams from across the country. The top 14 finalists then competed in the performance finals. The Chapel Hill team placed first overall at the FBLA Awards of Excellence program.
"I am so proud of my students. They have been very successful in FBLA and worked very hard preparing for this. They competed last year in a different event and placed fourth in the nation. I am so happy they were able to go again this year. I know they all have a bright future ahead of them," said FBLA Adviser Kristin Caverly.
Caverly said the students won $1,000 from the sponsor of their event, the American Management Association, Operation Enterprise.
Davis will be attending the University of Tennessee, Edmondson is attending Howard University and Raxton is attending Michigan State University, according to Caverly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.