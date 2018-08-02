Mayor Rochelle Robinson along with Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones signed official documents on Monday, July 30, 2018 at the Douglas County Courthouse officially transferring ownership of the Old Jail property located at 6840 Church Street in downtown Douglasville to the City of Douglasville. The property was purchased by the City for $850,000.
“We are elated with the purchase of the Old Jail Property,” Mayor Robinson said, “we wish to express our gratitude to the Board of Commissioners and especially Dr. Jackson Jones for facilitating the collaboration and in the sisterhood of helping the City of Douglasville be a vibrant place.”
The old Douglas County Jail was vacated back in 2012 when the new adult detention facility was established at its current location off of Earl D Lee Blvd. The Old Jail has been a popular site for film production since its closure which has housed big-name productions in the downtown area such as Logan Lucky, MacGyver, All Eyez on Me and many more.
The City plans to redevelop the Old Jail site into a usable space that will draw residents and tourists alike to the downtown area.
Community Development Director Patrice Williams indicated “that the long-range plan for the site is to convert it into a multi-use development that will include mixed-use buildings and public green space with a focus on a multi-purpose amphitheater for community events. The area will provide a tremendous opportunity for the development of retail, restaurants, civics buildings, and potential housing for the downtown Douglasville area.”
More information about the development of the Old Jail Site as well as other long-term projects within the city can be found on the City’s website at www.douglasvillega.gov.
(0) comments
