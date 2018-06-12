The city of Douglasville and Douglas County are holding the first of two scheduled public involvement meetings regarding the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The Comprehensive Land Use Plan is a guide for the future of Douglas County. This plan will serve as a blueprint for development and growth over the next 20 years.
The meeting will be held at the Douglasville Conference Center located at 6700 Church Street, Douglasville, at 6 p.m. on June 12. The second meeting regarding the Comprehensive Land Use Plan is scheduled for July 19 at 6 p.m. as well at the Douglasville Conference Center.
