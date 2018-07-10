The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County will open two concurrent exhibits on July 12 at a reception that starts at 6 p.m. This is one event where the adage "you snooze, you lose" is real! Can't make it on the 12th? Don't worry, the CAC will be open late every Thursday until 8 p.m. with themed nights, refreshments, live demos, and activities. This is in partnership with CAC satellite the DC Art Guild.
"These exhibits are mirror images -- 'Creative Families' has brought us art from multiple generations within each family who have passed down the talent and love of art in various forms and styles," said Emily Lightner, executive director of CAC. This exhibit will feature four families and over 90 pieces of art and their stories. On display will be Cathy Clodfelter's vibrant paintings along with her daughter, Lily, and her grandmother, Fannie's, art pieces. We are also featuring Cathy Clemensen's beautiful 3D art pieces along with her son Jay and daughter Chloe's art. In addition, we have Diane Yancey's incredible photographs including "Tulips in a Row" along with her grandmother, Eunice Baldwin's, crochet and quilting piece on display. Renowned artist Mary Ann Carney along with her daughter, Lee Anne Messerschmidt's jewelry and son-in-law, Jeff Messerschmidt's furniture. And finally, we have Natasha Stansel with her unique acrylic paintings along with her daughter, Ivy's, comics."
Lightner continued, "the mirror exhibit is the 6x6 inch Tiny Fundraiser in which the artists were asked to donate a work that was just 6x6 inches and that work will be sold, on a buy-and-take system at $20 each. The reception starts at 6 p.m. and the sale starts at 6:30 p.m. giving everyone just a half-hour to select their work and position themselves at the right place to snag their favorite work off the wall."
On display -- over 250 works of photography, painting, collage, paper, and representing animation, cubism, realism, folk art, abstraction -- truly something affordable for everyone.
"For those working in cubicles this is the perfect size to add some art to your work space; for those highly organized folks this is the early holiday shopping adventure that is very affordable; for those who always thought buying original art was too expensive -- this is the option," Lightner said.
The two shows, "Creative Families" and "6x6 inch Tiny Fundraiser" will be exhibited from July 12 through Aug. 16 and the opening reception, hosted by Sweetwater Pilot Club, will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 12. Remember, be on time for the reception to experience the whole 6x6 show.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts, broadening the spectrum of quality exhibits and performances available to the community, and fostering individual interactions with the arts through a wide range of satellite groups. The programs and activities of the Cultural Arts Council are supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.