Check out the new Pop Up Arts Shop at The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County. For May, the CAC is featuring the artistic talents of Penelope Davis.
Davis is originally from South Carolina and has been painting for over 30 years. She is an active member of the Douglas County Art Guild. Her favorite subject matters are
whimsical faces, animals and florals. Davis's favorite medium of choice is acrylic paint but also enjoys using paper and ink in her mixed media pieces. Her work is influenced by nature, fashion and everyday life.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they're gone.
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787
