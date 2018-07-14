DC Package plans to open in old Cinco de Mayo building

Liz Marino/Douglas County Sentinel The city of Douglasville will hold a public hearing Aug. 2 and Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at the Douglasville Conference Center to consider the

application for KK&L Group, LLC, doing business as DC Package Store. The proposed package store is seeking an alcoholic license for the retail sale of wine and malt beverages and spirituous liquor at 3281 Highway 5. The location most recently housed a Mexican restaurant, Cinco de Mayo, and was once the location for Alpine Steakhouse, Taco Mac and Mazzio's Pizza.

