Food Truck Fridays
Friday, May 4 - Friday, Sept. 21
The event will occur throughout the summer each Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer University Douglas County Campus parking lot, 975 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs, GA. Food Truck Fridays are sponsored by Mercer University, City of Douglasville, and the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. Refer to the image for specific dates. Contact: Breezy Straton at 678-838-3665, bstraton@developdouglas.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/467664650249037.
Food Truck Mondays in Douglasville
Monday, June 4 - Monday, June 25
Food Truck Mondays continues through June 25, with lunch time hours on June 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner hours from 5-8 p.m. are set for the final event June 25 to let the out-of-county commuters come home to enjoy the Food Truck experience. The event takes place in downtown Douglasville in the old Douglasville Police Department parking lot on Church Street. For more information, visit Main Street Douglasville on Facebook or Instagram.
CAC: The National Open Visual Arts Show -- Accepting Submissions
Thursday, April 26 - Friday, June 15
The National Open Visual Arts Show is now accepting submissions until June 15th. This annual art competition is open to artists across the US. Artists are welcome to submit up to 3 pieces each. Early Bird discount is $5 off regular submission fee until March 30th. CAC members also get discounts. NOVAS 2018 exhibit will open on September 6th, 2018. For more information, contact Emily Lightner at 770-949-2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org
Cultural Arts Council: Douglas County Art Guild Exhibit
Thursday, May 3 - Friday, June 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County presents recent works by members of the Douglas County Art Guild during the months of May and June. The exhibit will feature recent works in a variety of mediums -- including acrylic, photograph, screen-print, mixed-media, fused glass, oil, and watercolor. The exhibit opened on May 3rd and will remain on view through June 22nd. Gallery admission, tour and reception are free. If you're interested in a special gallery tour, please call the CAC to schedule an appointment. Contact Emily Lightner at 770-949-2787
Engineering for Kids Specialty Summer Camp
Monday, June 11 - Friday, June 15, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Engineering For Kids (Atlanta Southwest Metro) is hosting a summer camp at the Ike Owings Community Center at Hunter Park during the week of June 11th - 15th for Jr. (Age 4-6) and Apprentice (Age 7-14) age students. There are several package options for each age group and there's a $25 off multi-family discount for each additional student enrolled in the camp. The address to the Ike Owings Community Center is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Antonio Merrell at 404-698-9896 or email atlantaswmetro@engineeringforkids.net.
GDOT Detour Open Meeting
Thursday, June 14, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Georgia Department of Transportation will hold an open meeting to discuss the Detour Open House, which is for the proposed bridge rehab at six locations over I-20 (Tyson Road, Post Road, Liberty Road, Burnt Hickory Road and North County line Road) in Douglas County. The second meeting will take place on June 14 at Douglas County Multimodal Transportation Center -- 8800 Dorris Road, Douglasville. Contact Clayton Bennett at 404-635-2889
City Council Legislative Work Session
Thursday, June 14, 6 p.m.
Legislative Work Sessions are on the Thursday before the Regular Meeting. City Council meetings start at 6pm in the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov
2018 Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 16, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
City of Douglasville's Juneteenth Celebration will be a family-fun festival that is free and open to the public at Hunter Park from Noon until 9 p.m. The festival will include bounce houses and train rides for $5, live entertainment, bingo, and vendors from all over the Metro (health and wellness, food & beverage, and Arts & Crafts), and finish off the evening with a free concert. Hunter Memorial Park's address is 8830 Gurley Road. Contact Kendrick Davis at 678-449-3166 or email davisk@douglasvillega.gov
Memory Care Cafe
June 21, 2 - 4 p.m.
Brookdale Sweetwater Creek
1600 Lee Road
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Memory Care Café is a monthly support group for the caregivers and families of those with dementia. We will have a guest speaker from the Alzheimer's Association. Everyone is welcome. If you need to bring your loved one with you, volunteers will be available to spend time with them while you attend the event. For more information, please call Elizabeth at 404-514-4061.
Kids Drone Squad Summer Squad
Friday, June 1 - Friday, August 31
Registration for Drone Squad Summer session is now open. Summer session will be from June through August. Douglas County Parks and Rec (DCPR) has partnered with KidsDroneZone.org and is offering a Premium Technology Program at Deer Lick Park for scholar's grades 3-11. Drone Squad is a STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Aviation, and Mathematics) Hands on Project Based Technology Program. During Think Tank Sessions, scholars will learn to Build, Code, and Fly Drones. Learn about Unmanned System Careers in a challenging environment. This technology program encompasses Safety and Regulation, Theory Training, Navigation and Planning, Aviation, Chemistry, and Electrical Principles, Practical, Meteorology, Field Trips, Research Papers, and Class Rooms Without Walls. Think Tank Sessions are $40/month, two Sundays per month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Jacquene Curlee at 346-704-0112 or email kdz@kidsdronezone.org
Genius Summer Camp
Friday, June 1 - Tuesday, July 31
Genius Summer Camp: STEM Enrichment for Kindergarten through 9th grade with morning and afternoon sessions held in June and July at the Douglasville Conference Center, 6701 Church Street. The camp will offer several new sessions that will focus on connecting your kids to STEM through fun and engaging activities. All courses are Monday - Friday, Morning (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.). For more information, go to their website for pricing and specific dates.
Ethics Filing Seminar
The Georgia Ethics Department, in conjunction with the Douglas County Board of Elections & Registration, will be holding an Ethics Filing Seminar at the Douglas County Courthouse sy Citizen's Hall, 8700 Hospital Dr., on Friday, July 13, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This seminar is open to potential candidates, candidates currently running for office, or to anyone holding an elective office. This seminar will discuss all filings such as Declaration of Intention to accept campaigning contributions, Personal Financial Disclosure, and Affidavit of Candidate's Intent not to exceed $2,500 in contributions and/or expenditures. It will also discuss due dates and late fees charged when not filing on time. For more information, contact Pamela Daley at the Board of Elections at 770-920-7213 or pdaley@co.douglas.ga.us.
