Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr visited the Douglas County College and Career Institute May 21 to present the winners of the "We're Not Gonna Take It" video contest. The video contest is aimed at preventing prescription drug abuse among teens and young adults.
Douglas County CCI students Chancellor Newsome, MaKayla Tappin, Casson Thompson and Jace Swafford produced the winning video under the guidance of Audio Video Technology Instructor Nicole Oliver Rivers. Students at Bainbridge High School produced the first runner-up video, and students at Gainesville High School produced the second runner-up video.
"The Office of the Attorney General and our partners want to thank all students who submitted entries for the 'We're Not Gonna Take It' video contest," said Carr. "It is critically important that we continue to engage our youth as we work to strengthen our state's response to the opioid epidemic, and we want to congratulate the students of the Douglas County College and Career Institute, Bainbridge High School and Gainesville High School for their leadership, dedication and creativity."
You can watch the winning video at https://goo.gl/yCYuax.
"A good storyteller captures their audience, stimulating their emotions, while leaving them with something to think about," said Douglas County College and Career Institute Principal Gary Morris. "In the words of Pablo Picasso 'Action is the foundational key to all success.' This group of students has stepped up and taken action to deliver a meaningful and powerful message that illustrates the dangers, risks and consequences associated with opioid misuse and abuse."
Representatives from Healthcare Distribution Alliance, Georgia Pharmacy Association, Medical Association of Georgia "Think About It" Initiative, Kennesaw State University Center for Young Adult Addiction and Recovery, Georgia Association of Broadcasters, Council on Substance Abuse, Council on Alcohol and Drugs and the Georgia Prevention Project chose the winning videos.
Prizes, for the winner, first runner-up and second runner-up, were provided by the Medical Association of Georgia "Think About It" Foundation and the Georgia Pharmacy Association, and the winning videos will run as public service announcements on networks across the state courtesy of the Healthcare Distribution Alliance and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. You can also view them by visiting law.ga.gov.
