Douglasville First United Methodist Church is marking the start of the school year with a new experience on Friday, Aug. 17, for families with kids preschool through fifth grade. The free Friday night experience begins inside at 6:30 p.m. with hot dogs and a family-focused program and then moves outside for the kids to enjoy super-soaked water inflatables, games, bubbles and popsicles.
"In the past, we've held fun events just for kids," commented the church's Senior Pastor, the Rev. Brett DeHart. "This time though we wanted something that would offer an opportunity for the whole family, parents and kids, to engage together. We know the importance for families to bond together."
Participants should wear their swimsuits and bring a towel. Douglasville First United Methodist Church is located at 6167 Prestley Mill Road, across the street from WellStar Douglas Hospital. Free tickets are available at www.DouglasvilleFX.com or call 770-942-3146.
