At a June 28, 2018 meeting the Douglasville City Council recognized Dako, a retiring K-9 with the Douglasville Police Department. The retirement coincides with the recent promotion of Dako's handler Sgt. Chris Williams.
Williams was promoted from K-9 Officer to D-Team Night Shift Sergeant on May 29, 2018. He has been working with the Douglasville Police Department since 2011, and began working with Dako in 2012.
Dako is an 11 1/2 year old Belgian Malinois, who found his way into police work after he finished his career in the French Ring Sport, where he excelled phenomenally. The French Ring is a dog sport that involves jumping, obedience training, bite work, and protection. The typical lifespan of this breed is ten to fourteen years, and the standard retirement age is 11 years old.
When asked about Dako's plans for the future Sergeant Williams responded, "Dako's plans are to finally try to relax and run around the backyard with his three buddies, my kids."
