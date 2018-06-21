The Douglasville Police Department is holding its second annual Health & Public Information Fair on Saturday, June 23, 2018, from 1-5 p.m.
WellStar will be offering health & wellness information, along with free blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose screenings.
Chief Gary Sparks' motto is "We Are One With Our Community."
"We are bringing these services out into the community to educate our citizens on health as well as safety," Sparks said. "We want our citizens to be healthy and safe. This is our second annual health fair and we are planning more for the future."
Police Department personnel will also be on hand with community resources and information. This health fair will also have additional vendors that offer health and wellness services.
Please stop by the Douglasville Police Department's Community House of Hope located at 8304 Hollis St., Douglasville, GA 30134.
This is a rain or shine event. Refreshments will be served.
