The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announced its "Legislators of the Year" at its 2018 Spring Government Affairs Council Meeting on Saint Simons Island recently. The honors are given to legislators who championed pro-business policies that encourage growth and economic opportunity throughout the state.
This year's recipients include state Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, chairman of the Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee, was awarded Senate Legislator of the Year, and House Transportation Committee Chairman Kevin Tanner, R-Dawsonville, who received House Legislator of the Year.
Dugan represents District 30 in the Senate, which includes the western portion of Douglas County as well as parts of Carroll and Paulding counties.
Both elected officials received an A+ rating on the Chamber's Scorecard, and led efforts on issues such as establishing coordinated transit planning, comprehensive tax reform and workforce development initiatives.
First-term House member Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, was named Rookie of the Year. Representative Carpenter earned an A+ on the Chamber Scorecard upon the completion of his first year in the Georgia House of Representatives.
The final recipient of note was the Dean of the Georgia House, Calvin Smyre, D-Columbus, who received the Georgia Chamber's Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of his commitment to advancing pro-business, economic development initiatives throughout his 43 years of service in the Georgia General Assembly.
During his tenure as the longest-serving member of the legislature, Representative Smyre has been recognized for his thought leadership and ability to work across the aisle for the development and implementation of policies that improve both Georgians' quality of life as well as the state's business climate. In addition to his many contributions around public policy, last year Representative Smyre played an integral role in the creation and placement of the capitol's newest memorial statue honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Georgia Chamber Senior Vice President of Public Affairs David Raynor congratulated each of the recipients, "The elected officials selected for these awards have demonstrated exemplary service and dedication to our great state. On behalf of businesses across all industry sectors, we applaud their steadfast commitment to advancing economic growth and mobility and look forward to a continued partnership."
"Voters appreciate and reward real leaders for making tough decisions for the betterment of Georgia," said Georgia Chamber President & CEO, Chris Clark. "The business community is fortunate to have allies such as these elected officials who are willing to advocate for sound policies that support economic prosperity. With their help we can build upon Georgia's #1 ranking for business."
