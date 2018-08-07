Emerson appointed by governor to Criminal Case Data Exchange Board

Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson was appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal to the Criminal Case Data Exchange Board, the governor's office announced Friday.
Emerson is the chairman of the Judicial Council of Georgia's Standing Committee on Judicial Workload Assessment and an ex officio director of the Georgia Technology Authority.
Emerson is also the vice chairman of the Judicial Council of Georgia's Technology Advisory Committee and a former president of the Council of Superior Court Judges.
He earned a bachelor's degree and a law degree from the University of Georgia.
Emerson and his wife, Carol, have three children and live in Douglasville.
