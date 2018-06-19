The third Food Truck Mondays yesterday in the parking lot of the old Douglasville Police Department on Church Street in downtown Douglasville was another success for the program sponsored by Main Street Douglasville. The final Food Truck Monday is set for next Monday, and unlike the previous three Mondays which were held at lunchtime, the June 25 Food Truck Monday will be held in the evening from 5-8 p.m. so commuters can enjoy the offerings from the food trucks. For more information about next week's line-up, look up Main Street Douglasville on Facebook and Instagram.
