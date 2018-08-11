NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity dedicated its first home in the first-ever all veteran Habitat neighborhood in Georgia called "Veterans Place" on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Several local dignitaries were in attendance including Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson and Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones.
The home, located at 8409 Military Way in Veterans Place in Douglasville, was dedicated to Lester Roberson, a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.
Roberson was born in Saginaw, Michigan. He graduated from Saginaw High School and started college before deciding to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served as a Warehousemen before being medically discharged.
Plans call for eight homes. Veterans Place is located on four acres which NW Metro Habitat purchased in 2016 from the Douglas County Housing Authority.
According to David McGinnis, NW Metro Atlanta Habitat President & CEO, “Out of 1,300 affiliates nationwide, we are one of two affiliates embarking on a military-only neighborhood.”
Volunteers worked for nine consecutive Saturdays alongside the homeowner.
