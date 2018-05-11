Foster parent recruitment taking place in Douglas County

National Foster Care Month in May recognizes foster youth and those who make a meaningful difference in their lives. In Douglas County, there is a critical need for foster families willing to care for children of all ages in the community. Bloom Our Youth, a private nonprofit organization, is taking immediate action to combat the escalating need for temporary homes in Douglas County by launching a countywide search for foster families during the entire month of May.
According to DFCS, Douglas County has 226 foster youth in custody and only 55 children are able to be placed in local foster homes--which means 171 foster youth must be placed outside Douglas County.
"It's important that foster youth are placed within their existing community so they can maintain bonds with the individuals who are important in their life," said Bloom Foster Care Program Director, Pamella Talley-Coney. "If children are placed outside of their county, they are typically at a disadvantage because it further disrupts their sense of normalcy."
Recently, Bloom Our Youth has partnered with Douglas County DFCS to recruit and license foster families who are willing to care for foster children in the community. "We are committed to supporting Douglas County by finding individuals who are willing take in all types of foster children, including those who are medically fragile, have significant psychiatric issues, or are pregnant and parenting teen girls," Talley-Coney said.
Bloom Our Youth Foster Care representatives will be hosting "Foster Parent Recruitment Events" in Douglasville every weekend in May with the goal of recruiting enough local foster families to support the county's displaced youth. Event locations and times include: Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. -- 7 p.m. at Arbor Place Mall; Saturday, May 19 at Taste of Douglasville; and Sunday, May 20 from 3:30 p.m. -- 6 p.m. at Panera Bread in Douglasville. In addition, free Foster Parent Information sessions will be held every Thursday in May from 10 a.m. -- 12 p.m. at the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.
For more information about how to become a Douglas County foster parent, please contact Bloom Our Youth at 770-460-6652 or visit www.bloomouryouth.org.
About Bloom Our Youth
Bloom Our Youth, a nonprofit organization founded in 1986, advocates for foster children and families using a family-centric approach which includes: recruiting, training, and certifying foster families through the Team Bloom Foster Parenting program and providing specialized training and support to Bloom Foster families through the "Bloom University" training program. Bloom also operates a cost-free clothing resource center for foster children in Georgia, called "The Bloom Closet." Each year, The Bloom Closet serves 3,000 foster children from 90 Georgia counties and gives away more than $700,000 worth of merchandise.
