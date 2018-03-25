Douglasville First United Methodist Church is marking Holy Week with two free mid-way musical recitals in the church's sanctuary.
Pam Martin and Kristi Helfen, a piano duo, will perform Tuesday, March 27, and organist Wayne Gilreath will perform Wednesday, March 28. The musical recitals will take place both days from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
A recital planned for Monday, March 26 by trumpet player C. Brad Whitfield had to be cancelled, FUMC Senior Pastor the Rev. Brett DeHart said.
Douglasville First United Methodist Church is located at 6167 Prestley Mill Road, across the street from WellStar Douglas Hospital. For more details, visit www.DouglasvilleEaster.com or call 770-942-3146.
