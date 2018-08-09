Gravley announces meeting schedule

ATLANTA -- State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, co-chair of the Joint Study Commission on Low THC Medical Oil Access, announced Aug. 7 the meeting schedule for the Joint Study Commission on Low THC Medical Oil Access.
The meeting schedule is as follows:
• Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. The topic will be patient, parent and organizational testimony;
• Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 in Carrollton. The topic will be licensing, dispensing and security;
• Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Athens. The topic will be other state initiatives and data analysis;
• Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in Savannah. The topic will be medical analysis pros and cons;
• Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 in Perry. The topic will be Georgia growers and access.
Additional meeting details including time and specific locations will be made available as soon as possible.
Established by House Bill 65, the Joint Study Commission on Low THC Medical Oil Access will examine in-state access to medical cannabis and low THC oil, including the security and control of the process from acquisition and planting of seeds to final destruction of unused portions of the plant; quality control of the manufacturing process; and dispensing the final product. The commission will also explore and identify ways to ensure proper security safeguards and systems for evaluating the qualifications of potential licensees, as well as implement a plan to ensure that low THC oil is affordable and readily available statewide to properly registered patients and caregivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.