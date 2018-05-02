NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity announced that on May 5 the ‘first nail’ will be hammered on the first house located in the first-ever all Veteran Habitat neighborhood in the state, called “Veterans Place." The house is located at 8409 Military Way in Veterans Place in Douglasville.
Sponsors include The Home Depot Foundation, Lockheed, Cato Fashions, St. John Vianney Catholic Church and St. Theresa Catholic Church, Hamilton State Bank, Stallings Insurance, First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville, the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority and John and Vikki Hughes of Marietta.
The home is the first of two houses that will be built this year. Plans call for eight homes to be built over four years. Veterans Place is located on four acres which NW Metro Habitat purchased in 2016 from the Douglas County Housing Authority.
According to David McGinnis, NW Metro Atlanta Habitat President & CEO, “Out of 1,300 affiliates nationwide, we are one of two affiliates embarking on a military-only neighborhood. We are proud to help offer the strength, stability and self-reliance of homeownership to the American heroes who put their lives on the line for us.”
The first house is being built for homeowner Lester Roberson, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a warehousemen before being medically discharged. He enjoys spending time with his son, daughter and four grandchildren.
Volunteers will work for nine consecutive Saturdays alongside the homeowner. The house will be dedicated on July 28. All interested volunteers should contact NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity at 770-432-7954 ext. 104 or go to https://nwmetroatlantahabitat.org to register for the Douglasville Veterans Place build.
