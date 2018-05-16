Kaleidoscope debuts on May 18 promising to be a great evening of high school vocal and acting talent. Hosted by the Douglas County Education Foundation, formerly Public Education Trust, Kaleidoscope will feature musical presentations from all five high schools.
Chapel Hill High School, Douglas County High School, and Lithia Springs High School will perform songs from their spring musicals with Alexander High School featuring one song from its musical.
"Musicals have a special place in theatre," said Cassandra Edwards, Lithia Springs High School theatre director. "They challenge our students with singing, dancing, and acting at the same time ... a true exploration of performance talent and skills. Lithia Springs High School is proud to present two selections from its spring musical, The Addams Family, A New Musical through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide."
Chapel Hill High School will present songs from Beauty and the Beast, and Douglas County High School will feature selections from The Drowsy Chaperone. Alexander High School will feature three groups: the Show Choir that won first place in Music in the Parks Competition 2018, Mixed Master, a choir that recently toured in Dublin, Ireland, and the Cast of Peter Pan. New Manchester High School will spotlight InToneNation, the school's award winning a cappella group. InToneNation performs a variety of music from pop, to musical theatre. The group recently traveled to New York to compete in the International Championship of High School A Cappella Groups.
"The foundation is excited to pull incredible talent from all five high schools into one spectacular event for our community," said Dr. Mary Sue Murray, a member of the planning committee and foundation Board Member.
"Our community is fortunate to have an excellent school system," continued Dr. Murray. "We focus on academics, athletics, and the arts. The arts help round out the educational experience. I'm pleased the foundation has an opportunity to highlight the arts through Kaleidoscope. For many of the seniors, this will be their last opportunity to perform with their school and for their hometown, making it an extra special evening."
Proceeds from Kaleidoscope will further the work of the foundation and the music and theatre programs at the high schools. Generous businesses and individuals have provided sponsorships.
Kaleidoscope will take place May 18 at 7 p.m. at Douglas County High School's Mashburn Theater, 8705 Campbellton Street. To purchase tickets, go to www.ShowTix4U.com, and for sponsorship opportunities, email lynn.murray@douglas.k12.ga.us.
