Keep Douglasville Beautiful is proud to announce the winners of the 11th Annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival Embellishment Contest.
The Keep Douglasville Beautiful Board was honored to judge the contest and thrilled to present the recipients with their awards Thursday.
Awards were given in the following categories; Best Mailbox, Color, Creativity, Exceptional Design, Spirit and Best Business Display. Any Douglas County business or resident is able to enter by submitting a picture of their embellishments to Keep Douglasville Beautiful.
This year each award recipient was presented with an award ribbon, a 3-gallon ‘Cityline’ Hydrangea and given two free tickets to the Hydrangea Festival Daytime Garden Tour held June 2-3. Each year, a lead hydrangea or series is chosen for the Flower Show and the Festival. For 2018, the hydrangea series was the ‘Cityline’ Series which includes ‘Paris,' ‘Berlin,' ‘Vienna,' ‘Mars,'‘Rio’ and ‘Venice.' The theme of this year’s show is “Passport to Cityline”.
The Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival and Keep Douglasville Beautiful appreciate all of the individuals who submitted photographs of their displays and their support of the Festival.
For more information about the Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival, please visit www.HydrangeFest.org
• Best Mailbox Award — Mr. and Mrs. Winton Moreland, 8758 Campbellton St.
• Color Award — Anchor Heating & Air Conditioning, 6556 Adair Pl., accepted by Carlene Terrell and Krista Saylor.
• Exceptional Design Award — Elaine Pendley-Sears, Elaine’s Hair Care, 6591 Spring St.
• Spirit Award — Katie Henry, 8661 Bowden St.
• Creativity Award — Mr. and Mrs. Scott Powers, 8619 Campbellton St.
• Best Business Display — United States Post Office, accepted by Chemmy Pelter, 8486 Campbellton St.
