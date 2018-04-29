Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Douglas County Solicitor General Matthew Krull to the State Board of Education Friday. Krull will represent the 13th Congressional District on the board.
Krull sits on the boards of directors for SHARE House Douglas and Keep Douglas County Beautiful. Krull was named the 2015 Prosecutor of the Year by the Georgia chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and was named the 2017 Thompson-Jones Faculty Member of the year by the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia. He earned a bachelor's degree from Georgia State University and a law degree from the Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University.
Krull and his wife, Katherine, have one child and reside in Douglasville.
