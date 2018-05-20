DSNWS 5-20 Leonard Sworn In pic.jpg

Special Photo/Governor’s Office Ryan Leonard was sworn in as Douglas County’s new district attorney on Wednesday by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal. Leonard’s wife, Erika, and their two daughters were on hand for the swearing-in. Deal announced May 10 he had appointed Leonard as the top prosecutor in Douglas County. Leonard, who was previously chief assistant district attorney, will serve as DA until the 2020 elections when he will go before the voters. The disrict attorney position has been open since March when former DA Brian Fortner was appointed by Deal to a state court judgeship in Douglas County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.