Gov. Nathan Deal recently appointed Douglas County native Billy New as the 13th Congressional District representative on the Georgia Board of Natural Resources.
The Board of Natural Resources consists of 19 citizens appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Georgia Senate. The Board is responsible for setting rules and regulations ranging from air and water quality to hunting seasons and provides input into issues such as the agency's budget recommendations and legislative initiatives. The Board meets 10 times a year.
State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, worked to get New appointed to the position.
"Just over a year ago Billy reached out to me and asked how he could serve his state and community," Gravley said. "When I learned about the opening on the DNR Board, I knew Billy's career and experience in the outdoors made him a perfect candidate for appointment. I greatly appreciate the help of my colleague and friend from Cedartown Rep. Trey Kelley for his help and advocacy for Billy as well."
New retired from law enforcement following more than 25 years of experience in patrol, investigations, warrants, probation and federal murder cases.
He has worked with the Fulton County Marshal's Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Community Supervision and the Haralson County Sheriff's Office. He also worked alongside the U.S. Marshals Service and the GBI State Drug Task Force.
New has worked team security for the Atlanta Falcons. He and his wife, Kim, have five children and two grandchildren. They own a finance company and reside in Villa Rica.
"I am honored to have been appointed by Governor Nathan Deal to the DNR Board," New said. "I look forward to working with the other board members on behalf of our state and her citizens. I greatly appreciate Rep. Gravley and his advocacy on my behalf."
