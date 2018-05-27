New Manchester kicks off high school graduations

Jessica Gallagher/Times-Georgian Dashaun Desilus walks across stage to collect his diploma from Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North during the New Manchester High School Graduation ceremony Thursday. Desilus was in a terrible car wreck two years ago and was bound to a wheelchair but worked all year with his teachers at New Manchester to be able to show his mother that he was able to walk across the stage at the University of West Georgia to collect his diploma. Graduations continued Friday and Saturday at the University of West Georgia for Douglas County's remaining four public high schools. Pick up the Wednesday, May 30 edition for pictures by our photographers from all five graduations.