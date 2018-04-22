Paying tribute to 'Bubba Mac'

David Earl McDonald, most affectionately called "Big Mac," which led to the name of his famous restaurant located at 5620 Fairburn Road in Douglasville -- "Bubba Mac's" -- passed away Thursday, April, 12.
He has been a staunch community supporter and provider of employment for many for the past 20 years. Bubba Mac's Restaurant is one of the most popular restaurants in the county.
"Big Mac" moved to Douglasville with his wife, Cynthia, and his family 25-years ago, from Rochester, New York. For decades he served his community and city officials with some of "the best" food cuisines in the South.
His funeral was held Saturday, April 21, at 11 a.m. at Willie Watkins Funeral Home in Douglasville.
Bubba Mac established a tremendous footprint in Douglas County to the multitude of sojourners who constantly stop off at the Fairburn Road exit on I-20 to delight themselves in his blend of Southern and Northern succulent delicious cuisines. His special Bubba Mac's sauces provoked many from far and near to come and patronize his creations. His Philly steaks, burgers, fish, and wings were the main attractions.
Bubba Mac's greatest passion was to see people actually enjoy eating his foods. We will greatly miss this great visionary, entrepreneur, father, and friend. He leaves behind five children, three grandchildren, and his wife of 29 years. Help us keep His dream alive.
As we prepare for "Big Mac's 'Home Going Celebration the family would like to thank you for all your prayers, and financial support as they make necessary funeral and family preparations in the aftermath.
Donations are being accepted at https://g47marketplace.com/. Thank you and God Bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.