Check out the new Pop Up Arts Shop at The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County. For July, the CAC is featuring the creative works by Samantha Rosado with Imprint to Impress.
Imprint to Impress began in July 2015 - it was when Rosado's husband encouraged her to make the purchase of her vinyl equipment. For months Rosado had researched different machines and watched tutorials to learn enough to where she felt confident that she wanted to start out on an entrepreneurial venture. At first it was small orders for friends and family, but then it became So much more!
After three years she has grown through Facebook and has built a consistent clientele that is assisting with organic growth. Imprint to Impress focuses on almost all things vinyl, but also dabbles in custom paper projects like cake toppers and banners. Her goal is to leave a lasting impression from her imprinted products as each one is custom and handmade.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they're gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
