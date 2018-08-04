All five high schools in Douglas County held their "back to school bashes" on Friday ahead of the start of school this coming Wednesday, Aug. 8. High school students were able to pick up their schedules and purchase items like yearbooks. On Monday, elementary and middle school students and their families will be able to get a sneak-a-peek at their respective schools. Elementary school sneak-a-peeks are Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at all 20 elementary schools in the county, while middle school sneak-a-peeks are from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at all eight middle schools.
